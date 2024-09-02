Video: Liverpool fans will love how key man responded to Man United booing

Liverpool hammered Man United at Old Trafford on Sunday and before kick-off, fans of the Reds will love how Dominik Szoboszlai responded to being booed by fans of the Manchester club.

As Arne Slot’s team came out on the pitch for their pre-match warm-up, Liverpool’s players were booed by the Old Trafford faithful. In new footage, Szoboszlai can be heard saying “yeah, I love it” as the Hungarian star embraced the hostile atmosphere.

The midfielder would go on to have a direct impact on the match assisting the third goal for Mohamed Salah and overall, contributed as part of a brilliant display from the Reds’ midfield three.

Szoboszlai’s words highlight that Liverpool’s players were up for the match from the start and that showed as Slot’s men went on to defeat Man United 3-0.

Watch: Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai loves the Man United boos