Man United considering move for free agent midfielder to sort out midfield issues

Manchester United have had a disappointing start to the new season.

The Red Devils lost the Community Shield against Manchester City first and now they have been beaten by Brighton and Liverpool in back to back games in the Premier League.

The Premier League giants invested heavily in the squad this summer to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte.

Despite all that spending, the team has still not improved under manager Erik ten Hag.

Their latest defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford showed the difference in the quality between the two teams.

The Man United manager might have to enter the market again to sign a new midfielder, with Casemiro showing against Liverpool that his time at the club could be coming to an end soon.

According to Transferwatch.nl, the Red Devils hold an interest in signing free agent Rabiot.

The interest in the French midfielder started when Ajax showed intention to sign Christian Eriksen this summer.

However, with Mason Mount getting injured and United deciding to keep Eriksen, the situation changed completely.

Rabiot is still available on a free transfer and United could explore a move for him.

Man United midfield has struggled this season

It is pretty clear from their latest performance that their biggest issue is the midfield area, where they need composure and stability.

Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte are expected to be starters moving forward with Casemiro dropping to the bench.

A player like Rabiot can link the midfield to the attack with his passing and movement and take the pressure off Mainoo and support Ugarte.

The Man United manager has to make some changes to his current setup or considering changing his team selection after two bad results.

The Red Devils are targeting a top four finish in the Premier League and with the way the things are going at the moment, it is looking highly unlikely that they will secure that.