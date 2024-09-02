Man United identify Premier League left-back as Luke Shaw’s replacement

The left-back position has been a problematic area for Manchester United for a long time now.

Due to the fitness issues faced by left-back Luke Shaw, Man United have to deploy a right-back in the left-back position.

Diogo Dalot has played at left-back in the absence of Shaw which has severely affected the balance of the team.

Shaw’s deputy Tyrell Malacia is also out with a long term injury, making it more difficult for the Red Devils and Erik ten Hag to find solutions to their problems.

Shaw has consistently faced fitness issue at the club, which makes it surprising why Man United have not invested in a top class left-back in the recent transfer windows.

They were linked with a move for Ben Chilwell this summer but a move did not materialise for the Chelsea left-back, which may be a blessing in disguise considering his injury record is not that great.

According to The Sun, Man United have identified Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson as their transfer target.

The report states that the Premier League giants could look to sign the player in the January transfer window if they can raise funds for the signing.

As per The Sun, the Red Devils can sign the player for as little as £30million to solve their left-back issues.

The player has impressed some of the biggest Premier League clubs with his performances for the Cottagers.

The Fulham defender impressed against Man United

The 27-year-old defender has featured in all the Fulham games this season, once again showing how crucial he is to their team and the plans of the manager.

In the opening match of the season, Robinson was impressive against Man United at Old Trafford, which would have further increased their interest in the services of the player.

The Red Devils need a reliable player in the left-back position and it is something they should have addressed in the recently closed transfer window.