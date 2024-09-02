Spurs handed significant injury boost ahead of North London Derby

Micky van de Ven is hopeful he will be fit enough to return in time for the North London Derby.

The Dutch defender was ruled out of Spurs’ Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Picking up a quad injury, the 23-year-old made way for Radu Dragusin, who partnered Cristian Romero for the Lilywhites’ 2-1 defeat at St. James’ Park.

Spurs handed Micky van de Ven injury boost

However, with Ange Postecoglou already downplaying how serious Van de Ven’s latest injury setback is, according to a recent report from BBC Sport, the no-nonsense Aussie is expecting to welcome the centre-back in time for this month’s North London Derby against bitter-rivals Arsenal.

Although he is set to miss the Netherlands’ upcoming Nations League fixtures against Bosnia and Germany, Van de Ven is ‘confident’ he will be available for selection for Spurs’ home match against Arsenal on the 15th of September.

Should Spurs’ number 37 be included in Postecoglou’s matchday plans later this month, the 23-year-old will likely replace Dragusin at the heart of his side’s defence.