Why Mikel Arteta decided against signing Ivan Toney for Arsenal this summer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not sign a new striker this summer, which has surprised the fans.

The Gunners looked like adding a new attacker to their squad this summer but they decided against signing a new player to lead their attack.

After being linked with moves for Benjamin Sesko, Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, the Arsenal manager only managed to sign David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Neto and Mikel Merino.

One of the players they have been linked with for a long time is Brentford striker Toney, who has now joined Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

According to a report from the Independent, both the manager and sporting director Edu discussed the possibility of signing Toney, but they eventually decided against signing him with Arteta making that decision.

The Gunners feel that they need a presence in their squad who can mold himself into the style of the manager and create a bond with the players.

Arteta felt that Toney’s chemistry would not be a right fit for the players and that is why he decided against signing the England striker.

The Arsenal boss now has the options of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard in his attack.

Kai Havertz is leading the Arsenal attack well

The German international has started the season in fine form, with goals against Wolves and Brighton.

It remains to be seen if Arteta has made the right decision of not signing Toney.

The player has now moved to the lucrative Saudi Pro League, where he will get an astronomical pay rise.

It is a remarkable turnaround in the career of a player who at one stage looked like he would join a bigger Premier League club instead of a move to the Middle East.