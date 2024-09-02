Newcastle are hoping to progress in contract talks with England international Anthony Gordon according to reports.

After a disappointing summer in which they failed to make a statement signing after missing out on Marc Guehi, the Magpies have collected seven points from their first three games.

The most recent victory came on Sunday against Tottenham at St James’ Park but it has been an unsettling summer at the club.

Newcastle to step up Gordon contract talks

Whilst Newcastle weren’t able to get the players in they wanted to they were able to keep hold of Gordon, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

However, it was seemingly an unsettling summer for Gordon who was linked with a move to Liverpool, with talks even being held between the two clubs as Newcastle looked to find solutions to ensure they were compliant with Profit and Sustainability rules.

Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton in January 2023 and had a brilliant campaign for the Magpies last season as he scored 11 goals and provided ten assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

His form earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad but he played less than five minutes across the whole tournament, which would have no doubt disappointed him.

The Liverpool talks could have placed some doubt in Gordon’s mind about his long term future with the Magpies.

However, iNews have reported that Newcastle are hoping to progress in talks over a new contract for the 23-year-old.

The report adds that despite Gordon penning a long term contract when he signed for the club it had always been to replicate what they did with Guimaraes by offering a new deal on improved terms.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool return at some stage for Gordon, and Newcastle will be hoping to tie down one of their key players to a new deal as quickly as possible.

Gordon has been included in Lee Carsley’s England squad for the games against The Republic of Ireland and Finland, whilst he also has one goal from the opening three league games.