Former Manchester United star Nicky Butt believes Marcus Rashford has the talent to become one of the best players in the world, but thinks it could be time for him to leave United.

After a brilliant 2022/2023 season in which he scored 30 goals in all competitions, the England international has since struggled to replicate that form.

Last season was a real disappointment and although United won the FA Cup they finished a lowly eighth in the league, with Rashford only managing to score seven goals in 33 Premier League appearances.

Butt thinks it could be time for Rashford to leave United

Neither Rashford nor United have made the best start to this season, with the Red Devils suffering two defeat from their opening three games and Rashford has become a target for the fans with his complete loss of form seemingly a mystery.

Ex-United player Butt was asked for his views on what’s happened to Rashford and he believes it could be time for the 26-year-old to leave Old Trafford.

“I do believe and people will be screaming down the phone now probably but I do believe he’s still got the talent to be one of the best top players in the world,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’s just not clicking for the last few years at Man United, you’re always saying he’s just going to do it, he’s going to do it but it’s looking like maybe it’s time for a change for him.

“No one really knows what his mentality is, but there’s a lot of talent within that man and he’s a top, top footballer.

“But it’s just not happening for Man United now, people always point to the fact of his body language, he doesn’t care, I can tell you now he does care, he’s a proper lad but he’s just not clicking for him.

“Maybe it is time to go and find a club where he can get a bit of a deep breath, the eyes aren’t on him all the time.

“He’s the excuse for all the fans, all the fans look at him and it’s not just him, the whole team, the whole squad needs to up the game.”

Rashford still has four years to run on his contract but his lack of form surely has to be a huge concern for Erik ten Hag as his slump doesn’t look like ending any time soon, and it’s surprising the Dutchman hasn’t dropped him.