Paul Scholes identifies the position where Man United struggled against Liverpool

Manchester United suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of their biggest rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

It was another win for Liverpool against the Red Devils with the Merseyside club making it a habit to beat their arch rivals every now and then.

It was Arne Slot’s first experience of a big match in the Premier League and he passed the test with flying colours.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, both of whom were linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, scored for the Reds and ensured a convincing win.

It could have been worse for Erik ten Hag’s team if Liverpool had taken most of the chances they had created.

Football pundit Paul Scholes was critical of his former team and pointed out one of the issues facing ten Hag’s team.

“It was a difficult afternoon, but they have to realise what they are playing against,” said Scholes while covering the match on Premier League Productions, as quoted by The Mirror.

“We know United have work to do. The centre of the pitch is a big problem. I thought Liverpool were miles ahead of them.”

Erik ten Hag would be hoping that new signing Manuel Ugarte can turn around the team’s fortunes and sort out his midfield issues.

Man United midfield struggled against Liverpool players

Casemiro was Man United’s worst player against Liverpool and was taken off at halftime by the manager.

The Liverpool midfield pressed the United midfield and forced them to make mistakes. This is an issue that the Man United manager would have to address if he wants to save his team’s season.

They need to work on playing in a press resistant manner, something that the top teams like Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are quite efficient at.

The international break has come as a huge boost for ten Hag, who will have time to think about his team’s tactics and situation and work on it before facing Southampton and Crystal Palace next.