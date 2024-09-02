Pep Guardiola says England star could miss Nations League games due to virus

Phil Foden did not feature for Manchester City against West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old’s absence did not end up costing the Cityzens after a hattrick from Erling Haaland continued the side’s perfect start to the season.

Foden’s omission was a talking point though.

The talented playmaker has not featured in any of the defending champions’ opening three matches, and speaking to reporters on the weekend, Guardiola revealed the midfielder is suffering from a viral infection which could rule him out of England’s upcoming Nations League matches.

Pep Guardiola reveals Phil Foden illness

Lee Carlsey is acting as interim England boss following Gareth Southgate’s departure after the Euros but the stand-in 50-year-old has been warned he may not be able to rely on Foden for England’s games against Ireland and Finland.

“I don’t think so right now. I think he will not go, but I don’t know,” Guardiola said, as quoted by the Standard.

“He doesn’t feel well — otherwise he would be here. But like I said before, national teams decide.”

Guardiola explained it is illness keeping Foden out, adding: “He doesn’t feel good. It’s his stomach, a little, little virus. Some people said antibiotics and so on will be fine.”

Following the conclusion of Manchester United’s game against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, the Premier League will now break off for two weeks while the first international break takes place.

England are due to play Ireland on 7 September before travelling to face Finland three days later. The Cityzens’ first Premier League fixture after the upcoming break will be a home tie against Brentford on 14 September.