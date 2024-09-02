Premier League team of the week: Liverpool totally dominate BBC XI after thrashing Man United

Five Liverpool players made it in to the latest Premier League team of the week as selected by pundit Troy Deeney.

The Reds were in superb form yesterday as they won 3-0 away to Manchester United, with the goals coming from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, both of whom made Deeney’s line up in his BBC Sport column.

As well as Diaz and Salah, there were also places for goalkeeper Alisson, centre-back Virgil van Dijk, and left-back Andrew Robertson in what was a memorable result and fully deserved one-sided victory for Arne Slot’s side.

See below for the line up in full as almost half Deeney’s team is made up of Liverpool players, while other big names like Erling Haaland and Eberechi Eze also made it in…

Haaland hit a hat-trick for Manchester City as they beat West Ham, so few can argue with his selection, while Eze was also at his best as his superb goal earned Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea.

Overall, though, there’s no doubt LFC stole the show this weekend with their emphatic win at Old Trafford, with Slot doing a hugely impressive job so far of replacing Jurgen Klopp.

While Klopp is undoubtedly always going to be a legendary figure at Anfield, it was perhaps the right time for him to move on as Slot seems to have got many of the same players up a level since a rather flat ending to the previous campaign.

If Liverpool carry on playing like this then they’ll surely be one of the main title contenders again, even if much of the pre-season talk has once again been about Man City and Arsenal.

The Gunners dropped their first points of the season as they drew at home to Brighton, but City and Liverpool both have perfect records so far.