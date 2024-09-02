Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on the situation of former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as he’s linked with big names like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Speaking on his YouTube channel today, Romano made it clear that Rabiot was offered to Manchester United earlier this summer, but they weren’t interested in the France international.

See below for details as Romano discusses a number of today’s big stories, including Arsenal rejecting a bid for Leandro Trossard from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, though he also touched on the Rabiot situation as he remains a name to watch due to still being a free agent…

Rabiot left Juventus at the end of his contract a few months ago and is still somewhat surprisingly without a club, though there has been fresh speculation linking him with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Romano has played down those rumours, however, saying that the 29-year-old would be too expensive for Barca amid their current Financial Fair Play concerns, as his wages at Juve were high, and there would also be commission to pay.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have Dani Ceballos in midfield as cover, having decided not to let him leave this summer, so there doesn’t look to be much need for the addition of Rabiot as well.

Looking at how badly Casemiro played yesterday, one has to wonder if United might think again about Rabiot, who would surely be an upgrade on the ageing Brazilian.