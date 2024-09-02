Arsenal want new signing ready to feature in North London Derby

Raheem Sterling will reportedly use the international break as the perfect time to get and running following his Deadline Day loan to Arsenal.

The Chelsea winger joined Mikel Arteta’s Gunners in the closing hours of the summer window after being made surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca.

And after failing to feature since the Blues’ pre-season tour, Sterling, 29, is eager to get straight into the action.

Raheem Sterling hoping to be included in Arsenal squad to face Spurs

Consequently, not expected to make Lee Carsley’s England squad for the Three Lions’ upcoming Nations League fixtures against Ireland and Finland, Sterling, according to the Standard, will stay in London and prepare to be fit enough to potentially feature against bitter-rivals Spurs on 15 September.

The 29-year-old has experience working within Arteta’s tactical set-up and system following the pair’s time at Manchester City where the Spanish manager worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

For Sterling, this month’s blockbuster North London Derby, which always produces goals and action, could be the perfect way to kick start his Arsenal career as the winger embarks on yet another Premier League challenge.