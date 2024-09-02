It wasn’t a busy summer at Real Madrid having signed just two players but transfer expert Matteo Moretto has named the one star the La Liga giants considered adding to their squad before the season got underway.

Los Blancos may not have done much over the summer months but the players they did sign caught the attention of the football world. The Spanish giants acquired the services of the game’s best player Kylian Mbappe, while also adding one of the sport’s most exciting prospects in Endrick.

According to Matteo Moretto, the only other name Real Madrid wanted to add to their squad for the 2024/25 campaign was Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

However, knowing that the left-back is available to negotiate a free transfer in January, the Spanish outfit were in no rush to spend silly money on the Canadian defender. The transfer expert says that those in Madrid know they can get a deal done for the Bayern star during the next window and were happy to wait until then as the summer deadline drew closer.

Davies is out of contract with the Bundesliga club in 2025 and the 23-year-old has shown no signs of being ready to sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

Real Madrid are happy to wait for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto provided an insight into Real Madrid’s thinking when it came to Davies.

“I don’t think Real Madrid seriously considered another addition this summer. It’s something they were perhaps pondering until maybe August, but the only name that was really on the table from that point on was Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies,” the transfer journalist stated.

“Real Madrid know that Davies is available to agree a deal to leave on a free in just four months, and as we were saying when it came to Leny Yoro, their determination not to through money out the window holds true for Davies. After Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe, Yoro was the only other name they really thought about, but as we know, Manchester United tipped the balance with their offer.

“At the moment, Real Madrid are more in need of Yoro than Davies, but they had the self-assuredness to say no, to not go into the transfer market and stick with what they have in Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao. In January, they know they can tie up a deal for Davies, and depending on how their players recover from injury, and how they are playing, maybe they will reconsider their plans in the winter transfer window.”