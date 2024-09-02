Video: “Highly disrespectful” – Man United legend not happy with Jamie Carragher’s Casemiro comments

Man United legend Rio Ferdinand was not happy with the comments of Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher towards Casemiro during Sunday’s coverage of the Manchester club’s defeat to Liverpool.

The Brazilian star was subbed at halftime following a dismal 45 minutes in which the veteran star made huge errors that led to Liverpool’s first two goals.

The former Real Madrid star came under a lot of criticism as a result and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher previously said about the Man United star that he could no longer perform at the top level, stating that he should “leave the football before the football leaves you.”

Man United legend Rio Ferdinand was not happy about these comments towards Casemiro and has labelled them as “highly disrespectful” as he believes that the veteran star was the Red Devils’ best player during their first two games of the season.

Watch: Rio Ferdinand calls out Jamie Carragher for his comments about Man United star Casemiro

Speaking on his podcast, Ferdinand stated that Carragher’s comments about Casemiro were “highly disrespectful”.

“I heard Jamie Carragher say ‘leave the football before the football leaves you’ and I just think that’s highly disrespectful,” the Man United legend stated.

“I just think it’s really disrespectful because especially given what my man’s [Casemiro] won, there’s more to it than he’s just made a couple of mistakes.

“If you look at the two games before Liverpool he’s been arguably Man United’s best player. I think it’s easier to say that he’s gone, he’s finished, he’s too old.”

“I believe when I look at him, he’s being asked to do a lot of things like play 30-yard balls, dictate the pace, these are things Man United would never have recruited him for,” the pundit added.

“He was never asked to do this at Real Madrid. He was cleaning up, security in front, slide tackling, covering all the gaps and then giving it to other people to play football.”