Roy Keane predicts where Man United will finish after 3-0 defeat against Liverpool

Manchester United were comfortably beaten by Liverpool 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils lost their second game of the season, with their previous defeat coming against Brighton last week.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah ensured the win for the Reds and gave new manager Arne Slot a convincing win in his first big match as the Reds boss.

It was another disappointing day for Man United manager Erik ten Hag, who has received more criticism from ex-players and fans for not improving the level of the team, despite making new signings at the club.

Man United legend Roy Keane still believes that the Red Devils will finish in the top four of the Premier League, even after their poor start to the season.

‘It was far from an even game – Liverpool were very good, they looked sharp and look fitter,’ he said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

‘You can try to dress it up, but United were shocking. Every time Liverpool went forward they looked like they were going to score – not good.

‘There’s been a lot of good PR for United about plans for the stadium, blah, blah, blah. Today I am really disappointed that United didn’t turn up.

‘I am always surprised if the game is over after 60 minutes when you’re playing for Manchester United.’

‘I still think United will get in the top-four.’

It remains to be seen if Man United can get top four this season but it is not going to be easy for them.

They need huge improvement on and off the pitch if they are to make something out of this season.

Man United can expect a difficult season once again

It is Erik ten Hag’s third season at the club and the Red Devils have still no identity on the pitch and a plan to deal with the best teams in the league.

The claim from Keane sounds a little too optimistic, considering his former team finished eighth in the league last season.

They have made additions to the squad and spent money in the summer but that still does not guarantee them a top four finish considering how far they are behind the other top teams in the league.