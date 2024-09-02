“I have to say..” – Graeme Souness singles out Man United player after Liverpool defeat

Manchester United were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah ensured a memorable win for Arne Slot’s team.

It was the Dutch manager’s first big match in the Premier League and he impressed with his tactical acumen and completely played Man United off the pitch.

Man United midfielder Casemiro made two huge errors that led to the Liverpool goals, however, it was his midfield partner Kobbie Mainoo, who received criticism from former Liverpool player Graeme Souness.

The Liverpool legend feels that Mainoo is overplayed at the club and it is still too early to make him a regular starter.

Speaking on White and Jordan on Monday, Souness said, as quoted by talkSPORT:

“I have to say this, I’m not being unkind, Mainoo might be a player, but it’s so Man United.

“This is not to be critical of Man United, it’s never been any different.

“But when someone comes on the scene at Man United, in my days they were the ‘new George Best’, or the ‘new Bobby Charlton’, the ‘new Denis Law’.

“It is FC Hollywood, they call Bayern Munich in Germany ‘FC Hollywood’, that’s Man United here.

“If anyone shows anything, they’re put into superstardom category, way before they’ve even become a good player.

“And Mainoo right now should be a player that’s flitting in and out of a good team – not coming in and being asked to stand up and play against the very best teams.

“He might be a player one day, but he’s certainly not the go-to man at United like they’re making him out to be in midfield.”

The football pundit has made an interesting claim about the Man United midfielder, who also became a starter for England at Euro 2024.

Last season was Mainoo’s breakthrough season at the club and now the youngster has become a starter at the club.

Kobbie Mainoo still has a long way to go at Man United

Souness has a point since Mainoo is still young and learning the game, not the finished article yet.

He needs to be eased into the side and not put under pressure, like he was against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

To play against a team like Liverpool who have a high pressing midfield is not easy even for experienced players, no wonder Mainoo found it difficult to deal with that.

There is no doubt about the talent of the player but putting spotlight on a player too early in his career can also work against him at times.