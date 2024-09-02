Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides inside details of Arsenal rejecting Leandro Trossard transfer bid

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside for the Daily Briefing about today’s big news of a Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad bid for Leandro Trossard.

The Belgium international has been a key player for the Gunners and it now seems clear that the club have no intention of letting him go, with a €35m offer turned down by the north London giants.

Trossard was one of Arsenal’s most in-form attacking players towards the end of last season, but it’s also true that he hasn’t always been an automatic starter for Mikel Arteta’s side, so perhaps Al Ittihad felt it was worth trying their luck with a bid.

Romano, however, has made it clear that Trossard remains an important part of the Arsenal project and there’s now no chance of him making the move to Saudi Arabia.

Trossard transfer: Arsenal reject Al Ittihad bid, says Romano

“Arsenal today received an official bid from Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia for Belgian winger Leandro Trossard, ahead of the transfer deadline in Saudi,” Romano said.

“The offer was worth €35m, and Arsenal had two hours to discuss this internally – they knew in recent days that the bid was coming for Trossard, but their decision is very clear: they have no intention to sell Trossard, he’s not for sale as he’s a really important player for Mikel Arteta, and he’s also a super professional who’s really appreciated and popular in the dressing room.

“So, Arsenal decided against selling Trossard – the decision has been made, Trossard stays at Arsenal, and there’s no chance of the move to Al Ittihad.

Al Ittihad have now submitted an official bid to sign Galeno from Porto as an alternative to Trossard. A proposal worth €45m fixed fee plus €5m add-ons has been made, and talks are advancing.”

Arsenal fans will be relieved that Trossard isn’t leaving as they would surely have been left too short up front, with no chance of replacing him until January.