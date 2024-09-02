Chelsea’s top summer target Victor Osimhen has accepted a season long loan move to Turkish giants Galatasaray according to Fabrizio Romano.

Osimhen’s future dominated the majority of the transfer window and it appeared he was set to remain in exile at Napoli after moves to both Chelsea and Al-Ahli failed to materialise.

The Blues reportedly presented a number of offers to Osimhen but the Nigerian wasn’t prepared to take a pay cut to fit in with the club’s wage structure, whilst Al-Ahli reportedly accused Napoli of asking for more money even though a fee had already been agreed.

Osimhen says yes to Galatasaray loan

Despite the majority of transfer windows closing last Friday there are a few markets still open including Turkey and Saudi Arabia and it appears Osimhen has been handed a shock lifeline.

Romano has reported the 25-year-old has accepted a loan move to Galatasaray and the final details are being sorted out.

He took to X.com and said:

“Victor Osimhen has accepted to join Galatasaray on loan. Understand Osimhen’s now asking for release clause at Napoli to become €75m instead of €130m, also wants a break clause for January in case top clubs approach him over move. Final points being discussed.”

Romano has also added that Osimhen’s flight to Istanbul is ready for tonight and all the documents are currently being reviewed.

After failing to leave Napoli before last Friday’s deadline day it was reported that the relationship between Osimhen and the club was completely broken with his number nine shirt given to new signing Romelu Lukaku.

Osimhen was also left out of Napoli’s squad for the Serie A season and without this last minute move to Galatasaray he likely would have played no football until January.

The Nigeria international is one of the best strikers in the world, and this move could arguably be one of the biggest and most high profile moves in Turkish football history.

Europe’s top clubs will no doubt be monitoring his progress but it will be interesting to see how much damage if any this whole saga has done to his reputation.