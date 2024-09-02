The latest twist in the ongoing transfer saga surrounding Victor Osimhen suggests Napoli have begun talks with a new club over the striker’s possible departure.

Osimhen, 25, was the biggest topic during the summer transfer window. The Nigerian striker was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, as well as a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

Neither opportunity materialised though, leaving the 25-year-old forced to continue in Naples much to Antonio Conte’s dismay.

The Italian, who signed Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea and handed him the number nine jersey, has made Osimhen surplus to requirements.

Victor Osimhen in talks to sign for surprise European club

Now with many transfer windows closed, Osimhen’s future is hugely uncertain. Left facing the prospect of being left out until the New Year, the African’s agent must work tirelessly to resolve his star client’s immediate future.

And according to a recent post from RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins, Napoli are locked in negotiations with Turkish side Galatasaray over a possible deal for Osimhen.

Posting an update, Hawkins claims the proposed agreement is for a loan, presumably on a short-term basis, with the player already giving the green light to the move.

With the 25-year-old facing exile, and Turkey’s transfer window one of the last to shut, a surprise move to the Istanbul-based giants may be the striker’s only option.