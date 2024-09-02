Surprise European club in late talks to sign Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray
Posted by

The latest twist in the ongoing transfer saga surrounding Victor Osimhen suggests Napoli have begun talks with a new club over the striker’s possible departure.

Osimhen, 25, was the biggest topic during the summer transfer window. The Nigerian striker was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, as well as a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

Neither opportunity materialised though, leaving the 25-year-old forced to continue in Naples much to Antonio Conte’s dismay.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano says free agent was offered to Man United amid fresh Real & Barca transfer links
West Ham man doesn’t believe he will play for Lopetegui again
Manchester United make early Erik Ten Hag sack decision

The Italian, who signed Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea and handed him the number nine jersey, has made Osimhen surplus to requirements.

Victor Osimhen in talks to sign for surprise European club

Now with many transfer windows closed, Osimhen’s future is hugely uncertain. Left facing the prospect of being left out until the New Year, the African’s agent must work tirelessly to resolve his star client’s immediate future.

Victor Osimhen could move to Turkey.

And according to a recent post from RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins, Napoli are locked in negotiations with Turkish side Galatasaray over a possible deal for Osimhen.

Posting an update, Hawkins claims the proposed agreement is for a loan, presumably on a short-term basis, with the player already giving the green light to the move.

With the 25-year-old facing exile, and Turkey’s transfer window one of the last to shut, a surprise move to the Istanbul-based giants may be the striker’s only option.

More Stories Victor Osimhen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.