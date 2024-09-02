West Ham are in talks with free agents Joel Matip and John Egan according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Hammers were one of the busiest teams in the summer window with a number of new signings arriving at the club including the likes of Max Kilman, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo and Crysencio Summerville.

Despite signing both Kilman and Todibo, West Ham did lose Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd before last Friday’s deadline.

West Ham in talks with Matip

Following the departures of Zouma and Aguerd it seems the Hammers are looking to bring in one or two replacements for the duo.

Sheth has reported that the club are in talks with former Liverpool star Matip and former Sheffield United player Egan over possible moves to the London Stadium.

He took to X.com and said:

“West Ham United are exploring the free agent market to bring in a central defender. Joel Matip & John Egan are two players they are looking at and talks are ongoing with their representatives as per @ExWHUEmployee. Kurt Zouma & Nayef Aguerd left the club on loan last week. #WHUFC.”

West Ham currently have just three senior centre backs in the squad despite the arrival of Kilman and Todibo, with Konstantinos Mavropanos the other option after Angelo Ogbonna also left after his contract expired.

Matip would on the face of it appear to be the more attractive option and the 33-year-old is still without a club after leaving Liverpool.

The former Liverpool man made 201 appearances and won the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Anfield, and would certainly bring a wealth of experience to the backline.

Egan on the other hand featured sparingly for the Blades last season as they endured a miserable campaign which ended in relegation, with the 31-year-old making just six Premier League appearances, but he would likely be the cheaper option of the two.