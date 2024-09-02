West Ham man doesn’t believe he will play for Lopetegui again

West Ham United have seen a number of players join the club and leave as well, with manager Julen Lopetegui making changes to the squad.

After joining the club following the departure of David Moyes, new manager Lopetegui was expected to make big changes at the club and he made the Hammers the busiest team in the transfer window this summer.

His prominents signings include Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and others, while players like Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and James Ward-Prowse left the club.

One thing that particularly surprised the West Ham faithful was the departing message that Aguerd posted after joning Real Sociedad in a loan move.

The Spanish club have no option or obligation to buy the player after the loan spell, still, Aguerd’s message made it clear that he will no longer play for the club again.

Nayef Aguerd bids farewell to West Ham United. ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/NZ36IRdBgb — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) August 31, 2024

It clearly means he has decided not to play for the club again and it is a decision that suits the Hammers.

After the signings of Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo, there is not place for Aguerd in the starting line up at the club.