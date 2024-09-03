Ange Postecoglou believes Radu Dragusin is ready to play a ‘big part’ in Tottenham’s 2024/25 campaign.

The Romania international — who was a key player in his country’s run to the Euro 2024 last 16 this summer — joined Spurs from Genoa in January.

Dragusin has, so far, been eased into life in the Premier League. However, he was given the start in place of the injured Micky van de Ven away at Newcastle United on Sunday.

Despite Spurs falling to a 2-1 defeat at St. James’ Park, Dragusin acquitted himself well, winning four of his six aerial duels and seven of nine overall duels, while also making two clearances, two recoveries, one interception, one block and one tackle.

Spurs boss Postecoglou makes Radu Dragusin prediction

At just 22 years old, Dragusin has time on his side but is showing all the signs of developing into a quality Premier League defender.

That is the view of Postecoglou, who is predicting Dragusin to play a ‘big part’ for him this season.

“I thought he was good. It was a great opportunity to expose him,” Postecoglou told reporters following Sunday’s match (via Tottenham Hotspur’s official website).

“I mean, he’s only 22. He’s still a young man, especially for a defender and I thought exposing him to this atmosphere and the threat, the particular threat that Newcastle posed with Isak up front, he had to be really concentrated, and I thought he was.

“I think he’s going to play a big part in our season. Him coming through that, that whole experience, will set him up well.”