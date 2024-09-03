Real Madrid star ‘disgruntled’ following recent Carlo Ancelotti snub

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Arda Guler has reportedly gone into the international break feeling ‘disgruntled’ after recently losing his Real Madrid place.

The talented 19-year-old started in all three of Madrid’s opening games this season but was surprisingly dropped for Los Blancos’ most recent match.

Making way for Dani Ceballos, Guler was an unused substitute during his side’s 2-0 home win against Real Betis on the weekend.

Arda Guler unhappy at Real Madrid

And according to a report from Spanish outlet AS, the young Turkey international feels less than pleased by his recent lack of playing time.

Arda Guler in action for Real Madrid.

Expected to start in both of Turkey’s upcoming Nations League fixtures against Wales and Iceland, Guler is planning on using the international break as a way to prove a point to Ancelotti, who admitted last season that this campaign “will be important” for his young number 15.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona president unveils why he let Ilkay Gundogan rejoin Man City for free
“Absolutely awful” – Journalist claims what Man United boss Erik ten Hag is doing wrong
“The reason I say that..” – Micah Richards claims Liverpool are contenders for league title

Real Madrid will travel to Real Sociedad for a La Liga fixture on the 14th of September before welcoming Stuttgart to the Santiago Bernabeu for their first Champions League group game on the 17th of September.

And when it comes to those fixtures, Guler’s performances for Turkey could be the difference between him being reinstated into the Real Madrid first team, or remaining on the sub’s bench.

More Stories Arda Guler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.