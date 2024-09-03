Real Madrid star ‘disgruntled’ following recent Carlo Ancelotti snub

Arda Guler has reportedly gone into the international break feeling ‘disgruntled’ after recently losing his Real Madrid place.

The talented 19-year-old started in all three of Madrid’s opening games this season but was surprisingly dropped for Los Blancos’ most recent match.

Making way for Dani Ceballos, Guler was an unused substitute during his side’s 2-0 home win against Real Betis on the weekend.

Arda Guler unhappy at Real Madrid

And according to a report from Spanish outlet AS, the young Turkey international feels less than pleased by his recent lack of playing time.

Expected to start in both of Turkey’s upcoming Nations League fixtures against Wales and Iceland, Guler is planning on using the international break as a way to prove a point to Ancelotti, who admitted last season that this campaign “will be important” for his young number 15.

Real Madrid will travel to Real Sociedad for a La Liga fixture on the 14th of September before welcoming Stuttgart to the Santiago Bernabeu for their first Champions League group game on the 17th of September.

And when it comes to those fixtures, Guler’s performances for Turkey could be the difference between him being reinstated into the Real Madrid first team, or remaining on the sub’s bench.