Ian Maatsen has admitted he is ‘disappointed’ at being left out of the latest Netherlands squad and is yet to hear from Ronald Koeman regarding the decision.

Maatsen has been turning heads over the last 12 months, helping Borussia Dortmund to last season’s Champions League final while on loan from Chelsea, before securing a £35m (per BBC Sport) summer move to Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old left-back is slowly finding his feet at Villa Park but shows plenty of promise. However, he has yet to make a breakthrough at international level.

Maatsen was included in Koeman’s squad for Euro 2024 over the summer, but remained an unused substitute throughout as Oranje reached the semi-finals.

The Vlaardingen-born defender has now been left out of Koeman’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Germany.

Instead, he’s been included in the U21 group that will play North Macedonia and Georgia in European Championship qualifying, meaning his wait for a senior cap goes on.

Aston Villa star Maatsen ‘disappointed’ in Koeman decision

Speaking about his international situation, Maatsen expressed his disappointment at the decision of Koeman, who is yet to speak to the player about his choice.

“A bit disappointing, but I’m here now. I just have to do my best to get back to Oranje as soon as possible,” Maatsen said (via Sport Witness).

He added: “There must be reasons for it. I wouldn’t actually know. No idea. Actually, I don’t get it. But anyway, we’re here now so it’s up to me to show that I belong in the first [team].”

Asked if he’d had any contact with Koeman regarding his decision, Maatsen responded: “No, not yet.”