Huge worry for Chelsea as key talent leaves international camp with unconfirmed issue

Chelsea will have concerns regarding the fitness of Cole Palmer as the 22-year-old has withdrawn from international duty with England with an unconfirmed injury issue.

The Three Lions begin their UEFA Nations League campaign with matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland over the next week as Lee Carsley takes charge of the England national team for the first time following the departure of Gareth Southgate this summer.

The games are the first since England’s devastating defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024, a match in which Chelsea’s Cole Palmer got on the scoresheet.

The midfielder was called up again for the current international break, however, The Standard reports that the 22-year-old has left the England camp and returned to Chelsea with an unconfirmed injury issue.

A statement from the FA on Tuesday stated: “The Three Lions squad reported to St. George’s Park on Tuesday but, following assessment, both Palmer and Watkins returned to their clubs to continue rehabilitation for ongoing issues.”

This will be a blow for Carsley and an even bigger one for Chelsea if the issue proves to be something more serious than initially expected.

Cole Palmer’s fitness issue will concern Chelsea

Palmer’s departure from the England camp is likely precautionary and will use the coming days to recover from his issue ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Bournemouth after the international break.

If the problem turns out to be something bigger than that is a major concern for Enzo Maresca and Chelsea as the 22-year-old has continued the current campaign where he left off last season. The former Man City star has played in all three Premier League matches for the Blues, providing a goal and four assists.

It looks like the Englishman is set for another special season at Stamford Bridge and the West London club will not want injury issues derailing that.