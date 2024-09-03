Raheem Sterling says he’s ‘buzzing’ after securing a summer loan move from Chelsea to Arsenal.

Sterling was among a clutch of players effectively exiled from the Chelsea squad under new boss Enzo Maresca, stripped of his squad number and set to train away from the core group.

The England international was linked with a number of high-profile moves over the summer, with the likes of Juventus, Manchester United and Aston Villa reportedly showing interest.

However, in an unexpected twist, Arsenal sealed a loan move for Sterling in one of the final moves before the English window closed.

Sterling ‘buzzing’ after sealing Chelsea loan exit to Arsenal

Despite being pushed out at Stamford Bridge, Sterling brings a wealth of experience and quality to the Arsenal ranks as a veteran of 379 games and 123 goals in the Premier League with Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea combined.

The 29-year-old is now ‘buzzing’ to be at the Emirates and can’t wait to get going.

“I’m buzzing. It’s one where we left it late but it’s one I was hoping for. Looking at everything, I’m just like: ‘this is a perfect fit for me’, and I’m super happy that we got it over the line,” Sterling told Arsenal’s official website.

“It’s a perfect fit for myself to be at a football club like this, where you can see that hunger, that desire, year on year, they are pushing and pushing and pushing. That’s exactly how I am as a person.

“Each year you want to get better and do better than the previous year. Hopefully, I can gel really well with the boys and get going.

“It’s time now to meet the boys, get settled in and hopefully now see some game time and make my mark.”

Sterling will hope to make his Arsenal debut when the Gunners travel to North London rivals Tottenham following the international break.