Chelsea star Noni Madueke responds to Enzo Maresca criticism

Chelsea forward Noni Madueke believes the criticism he’s received from manager Enzo Maresca is a ‘positive’ to help him reach his full potential.

The 22-year-old seems to have finally found his best form at the start of this season, notching four goals in four appearances across all competitions so far; including a hat-trick in a 6-2 away win at Wolves.

Nevertheless, Maresca has still pointed out some flaws in Madueke’s game, for example, highlighting his displeasure at a free-kick the winger gave away in a dangerous area against Wolves.

Some supporters reacted poorly to criticism of Madueke, whose excellent early-season form has seen him earn a first call-up to the senior England national team.

However, Madueke himself is happy to see his manager hold him to a high standard.

“I feel like it’s only a positive,” Madueke said of Maresca’s criticism (via the Chelsea official website).

“He wants to push me and wants to make sure I get the best out of myself in every single training session. Top players train to their fullest every single day, so that’s for sure what I strive to be as well.”

Noni Madueke ‘blessed’ with England call-up

Madueke has now joined up with the England squad that is preparing to face the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the UEFA Nations League; their first matches since losing the Euro 2024 final to Spain.

Interim boss Lee Carsley is familiar with Madueke from their time together with the U21s and the forward cannot wait to get stuck into this new opportunity, which he describes as a ‘blessing’.

“In terms of England, I’m made up by it,’ Madueke said. “It’s an honour and I’m blessed, I thank God for it. I can’t wait to link up with the boys.

“The manager called me about an hour or two before the England squad came out [in the afternoon] and broke the news to me. I was in my room, just relaxing preparing for the game, watching SWAT on Netflix, and Cars said I should give him a buzz. I did and he told me that I was in the squad. I was super happy about it.

“He knows my game and he’s a great manager, a great guy, so I’m looking forward to going and linking up for sure. A few of us that won the Under-21 Euros are going up, so it should be good. It should be really fun to see all the boys, just do our best and show everyone what we’re all about.”