Chelsea stunned how they were unable to sell one of their players this summer

Chelsea managed to offload a number of their players this summer who were surplus to requirements under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The likes of Raheem Sterling, Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, Kepa, Conor Gallagher and many more left Stamford Bridge this summer to start a new chapter in their career.

The departure of Mauricio Pochettino from the club and the arrival of Maresca completely changed the landscape around the club.

Some players who looked like they will be at Chelsea for a long time have been allowed to leave while some who looked certain to leave the club have stayed.

The Blues were looking to sell midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka this summer but according to GiveMeSport, their failure to offload the West Ham United target has surprised the club.

The Hammers and Manchester United were reportedly interested in signing the midfielder but none of the clubs were willing to meet the demands to sign him.

Chukwuemeka is working hard to impress Maresca at the club now but it is not looking promising for him since he has not been made a part of any matchday squad under the Italian manager.

The player’s future is still hanging in the balance and if he does not get enough playing time between now and the January transfer window, he could look for a new club at the start of next year.

Chelsea midfielder will have to wait for his playing opportunity

The midfielder has to be patient though, as opportunities could come soon for him with Chelsea also involved in the UEFA Conference League.

With the League Cup starting soon as well, Chukwuemeka could get his chance that he is desperately waiting for under the new management.

His desire and versatility can be helpful for the Blues, who need a big squad to cope with the number of matches they will be involved in this season.