Chris Smalling makes surprise career decision with one year still left on his Roma contract

After serving Serie A giants, Roma, so well over the past few seasons, centre-back, Chris Smalling, has decided that it’s time to move on, even though it’s understood that he still had a year left on his contract with the Giallorossi.

It isn’t clear at this stage if the decision to leave was a mutual one, though Daniele De Rossi has moved quickly to bring in a replacement in the form of Mario Hermoso.

Smalling, 34, has seemingly enjoyed a reasonable career in Italy, but has now made a decision, ahead of his thirty-fifth birthday in November, to see out his playing days, like so many of his contemporaries, in the Saudi Pro League.

??? Chris Smalling and his agent James Featherstone affer signing two year deal at Al-Fayha FC in Saudi. pic.twitter.com/h95tail3v6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2024

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, noted on X (formerly Twitter) late on Monday night that a two-year deal with Al-Fayha has been signed by him and his agent.

By its conclusion, the former Man United ace will be approaching his 37th birthday, and it would be no surprise if he were to hang his boots up at that point.

Chris Smalling to make his mark in Saudi

Until then, Smalling can enjoy the relative comfort of playing in the 68th best league in the world (TeamForm), where he’ll likely earn riches beyond his comprehension.

A two-year deal is a sensible option too, given that it keeps him ticking over for a little while yet but doesn’t commit him for too long.

He’s certainly needed at his new club given that they’re currently in 17th position out of 18 teams, with no points from two games.

Surely the last thing that Smalling wants is to be plunged into a relegation battle though, but hopefully with his experience, they can stem the flow of goals at the back.