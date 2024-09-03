Club accused of completing deal only to help Aston Villa financially

One of the players who left Aston Villa this summer has been criticised for his move.

Douglas Luiz left the Premier League club to join Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Unai Emery had to sell the midfielder as he was dealing with financial issues at the club and his sale was necessary to help them follow the rules.

According to HITC, Juventus had intended to pay £16 million plus Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior.

McKennie’s personal terms issue forced the deal to change and then Enzo Barrenechea was later added to the package.

Luiz, who will come up against his former club Aston Villa in the Champions League this season, has had a difficult start to life in Italy.

He has been heavily criticised by Corriere dello Sport’s director Ivan Zazzaroni.

“For the third time out of three [games], Douglas Luiz started from the bench,” Zazzaroni said as per CalcioNapoli24.

“I wonder if the €51.5 m were spent to do a favor to Monchi, who had to free Aston Villa of some players to respect UEFA obligations, or to try to bring the Brazilian’s very famous girlfriend, Alisha Lehmann, to the women’s Juve.”

It makes you wonder how a player like Luiz, who was one of Villa’s best players last season and helped the team qualify for the Champions League, is warming the bench in Juventus even after they signed him in a big money move.