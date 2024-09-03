Crystal Palace preparing to open contract talks with important 25-year-old

Crystal Palace want to tie one of their most consistent performers down on a new contract.

Tyrick Mitchell, 25, is in the final year of his contract but remains an ever-present figure in Olivier Glasner’s side.

The 25-year-old has played every minute for his manager so far this season, and keen to reflect his importance, Palace, according to Football Insider, want to tie him down on fresh terms.

Crystal Palace set for Tyrick Mitchell contract talks

Mitchell came through Palace’s youth academy and was eventually promoted to the first team in 2020. His reliable and consistent performances, as well as his solid record with injuries, has seen him recently linked with a high-profile move to Manchester United.

Consequently, keen to fend off interest in his number three, chairman Steve Parish wants the club to offer the full-back a new, and presumably improved, contract.

Mitchell’s current deal sees him earn £40,000-per week (Spotrac), so it is fair to say he will be in line for a significant pay rise should he reach an agreement with the club.

The same applies to Marc Guehi. The centre-back was a top target for Newcastle United throughout the summer window, but despite making a third offer worth £65 million, the Magpies failed to lure the defender away from Selhurst Park. The 24-year-old is also preparing to hold contract talks with Palace.