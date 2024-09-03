Dan Ashworth’s intriguing appraisal of working with Erik ten Hag at Man United

Erik ten Hag looked completely lost again at Old Trafford at the weekend, as his Man United side were comprehensively dismantled by Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

Once they’d gone behind, the Red Devils appeared to have no real contingency plans or direction, and it’s little wonder that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was pictured up in the stands with his head in his hands.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool was a tough watch for Sir Jim Ratcliffe ? pic.twitter.com/34HuGwgyfx — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 2, 2024

Sat in front of him looking pensive was sporting director, Dan Ashworth, who has to take some share of the responsibility as to why nothing seems to have changed with the first team in the first three matches, despite a decent transfer market for the club.

Indeed, but for Joshua Zirkzee’s late intervention against Fulham in the opening fixture of the 2024/25 campaign, the Red Devils would’ve been winless after three games.

Erik ten Hag hasn’t enjoyed the best start to 2024/25

Fortunately, the international break gives everyone a chance to regroup, notwithstanding that those players away with their national teams won’t participate in training and/or meetings over the next 10 days or so.

It’s arguably too early to be clamouring for ten Hag to be sacked again, but the pressure is on already.

And that makes Ashworth’s incredible support of the Dutchman all the more intruging.

??? Dan Ashworth on Erik ten Hag: “I’ve really enjoyed working with Erik for the last eight weeks”. “I see my job is to support him in every way I possibly can to fully focus on the training pitch and the match tactical plan to deliver success for Man Utd”. pic.twitter.com/Vl0BsIxH5f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 3, 2024

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Erik for the last eight weeks,” he was quoted as saying by CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on X (formerly Twitter).

“I see my job is to support him in every way I possibly can to fully focus on the training pitch and the match tactical plan to deliver success for Man Utd.”

Ashworth must surely understand that as sporting director and someone who is working so closely with the first-team, that his head is also on the chopping block.

When Premier League action returns in mid-September, United have five fixtures to play in 15 days.

English top-flight encounters with Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace add to a Europa League commitment against Twente and a Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley.

If United don’t come through that period relatively unscathed, there could be issues ahead for ten Hag sooner rather than later.