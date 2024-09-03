Dan Ashworth’s scathing put down of Jadon Sancho as Man United decision explained

One of the later deals in the summer transfer window saw Man United sell Jadon Sancho to Chelsea, and now it’s come to light why that decision was made.

After seeming to bury the hatchet with Erik ten Hag, Sancho began pre-season with the Red Devils and was training well by all accounts.

However, there was always an element of the player just biding time until he was sold.

Both Juventus and Borussia Dortmund were mentioned as possible destinations for Sancho, but nothing transpired, and as the clock ticked down, the former England international was still a United player.

Dan Ashworth rips into Jadon Sancho

In a scarcely believable decision towards the end of deadline day, Chelsea came in for Sancho, one would expect as a replacement for Raheem Sterling, who had been sent on loan to Arsenal.

Swapping one winger for another doesn’t seem to make an awful lot of sense, though the Blues seem to think that they know what they’re doing.

United must’ve been rubbing their hands together, and now sporting director, Dan Ashworth, has spoken about the move.

??? Dan Ashworth on why Man Utd decided to sell Sancho: “We felt we had enough depth in that particular position to be able to cover it”. “We’ve got four really good wide players; Jadon was a fifth, and it just enabled us to make that decision”. pic.twitter.com/2vUsZk51mA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 3, 2024

As CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, noted on X (formerly Twitter), Ashworth was scathing in his put down of Sancho.

“We felt we had enough depth in that particular position to be able to cover it,” Ashworth was quoted as saying.

“We’ve got four really good wide players; Jadon was a fifth, and it just enabled us to make that decision.”

The notion that Sancho was actually their fifth choice as a winger, and Ashworth also leaning into the fact that the club had “four really good wide players” really is the most brutal of takedowns.

It hints at the dissatisfaction behind the scenes, whatever the public face of the club said this summer.

Now that Sancho has finally moved on, he will surely delight in being able to ram Ashworth’s taunts back down his throat.