‘He has fallen off’ – Farke told he has a player in squad who isn’t good enough

Leeds United have had a turbulent time in the last few months.

The Whites struggled with their form in the latter stages of last season which ultimately resulted in their failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

They lost the Championship play-off final against Southampton and that forced Daniel Farke to sell some of their best players in the summer.

Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Glen Kamara and others left the club for a new challenge elsewhere.

One of the longest serving players at the club right now is Patrick Bamford, who has received criticism from former player Carlton Palmer.

The striker was part of the team that won promotion to the Premier League under former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said:

“Leeds United were left with Patrick Bamford. With all the departures from the football club this summer, Patrick Bamford stayed. He’s proven that he can score goals in the Championship.

“In the 2019/20 season, he played 45 games, the most he’s ever played in a season, and scored 16 goals, before scoring 17 goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

“But since then, it’s been terrible with injuries. In 2021/22, nine games and two goals in the Premier League. 2022/23, 28 games and four goals. Last season, 33 games and eight goals. He has fallen off.”

It is a surprise to see Bamford still at Leeds United when his exit could have worked in favour of all the parties involved.