Danny Murphy claims Leeds have pulled off a masterstroke selling player

Leeds United squad went through a major overhaul this summer.

After their failure to win promotion to the Premier League, a lot of players were expected to leave the club.

A total of 21 players left Leeds United this summer and eight players were signed to replace them.

Among the players who left, Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Geroginio Rutter were the most prominent ones.

Leeds have done well this summer to replace them, as their unbeaten start to the season shows.

They are currently fourth in the Championship standings, having won 8 points out of a total 12 points.

One of the departures surprised football pundit Danny Murphy, who claimed that Leeds United pulled off a masterstroke with that sale.

Murphy revealed on talkSPORT his surprise at Brighton paying a huge amount to sign Rutter from Leeds United.

He said: “I will tell you what. They have spent a hell of a lot this summer and the expectations are going to be higher, but I was surprised that they spent what they did on Rutter from Leeds. I have seen quite a lot of him and he is talented, but he is unpredictable and inconsistent.”

Murphy was asked if Rutter is worth the money, he said: “No. That’s a hell of a lot of money for someone that was on the Leeds bench a lot.”

Brighton activated the player’s £40 million release clause, in a move that raised a lot of eyebrows.

It remains to be seen if the player can manage to prove himself in the Premier League.