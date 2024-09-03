David Beckham’s son Romeo quits football to pursue career away from the sport

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo has decided to quit football in order to focus on a career in fashion.

According to The Sun, the English legend’s son has rejected an offer for a new contract from Premier League club Brentford to stay in their reserve team in order to follow his passion of a career in fashion.

The youngster has already signed with Paris Safe ­management, a top fashion agent, and followed the footsteps of his mother.

A source told The Sun:

“Romeo has decided to hang up his football boots and devote his time to his fashion career.

“He has loved his time at Brentford but needs to focus his attention on fashion, which is where his passion lies.

“Romeo has recently signed with a top fashion agent in Paris and has his sights set on working with some ­massive brands.”

Romeo is Beckham’s only son who looked like he could go on to achieve something in football.

The fact that he became a part of Brentford’s B team shows that the player was talented enough to make a name for himself in the profession that made his father a worldwide star.

At a young age, the player has already worked for some of the biggest brands like Burberry, Puma and Yves Saint Laurent.

David Beckham has also worked for the fashion industry

Beckham would support his son’s decision, just like he has supported his family and their choices in the past.

He would have loved to see his son make a name for himself in football and maybe one day play for his beloved Manchester United but Romeo had other ideas.

David and Victoria have made a name for themselves in the fashion industry, despite being successful in their respective careers and now Romeo is hoping to do the same and continue his parents’ legacy.