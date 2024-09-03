21-year-old talent stuck at Chelsea searching for a way out this month

David Datro Fofana is one of several players stuck at Chelsea having failed to secure a move away during the summer transfer window but is still trying to find a way out of the Premier League club this month.

The forward has only featured in four matches for the Blues since arriving from Molde in January 2023 and has never been part of the long-term plans at Stamford Bridge.

The Ivory Coast international spent the first half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan in Germany with Union Berlin, before joining Burnley for the remainder of the season.

The Blues were happy to sell or loan Fofana during the latest transfer window and according to Football Insider, Everton, Sunderland and other Championship sides showed some interest in the forward over recent months.

However, a deal could not be completed, leaving the former Molde star stuck at Stamford Bridge.

Fofana is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans for the 2024/25 campaign and is one of several players currently training away from the first team at Chelsea.

Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are two other stars who find themselves in a similar situation but unlike the Blues duo, Fofana is still seeking a way out of the Premier League giants.

David Datro Fofana pushing for Chelsea exit this month

With the transfer window still open in countries such as Turkey, Greece and Belgium, Football Insider report that Fofana is still pushing for a move away from Chelsea as he is keen to play regular first-team football throughout the first half of the season.

According to the BBC’s Nizaar Kinsella, AEK Athens are showing interest in the forward and have held talks over a move for the 21-year-old as there are a few days left until the Greek transfer window closes on September 11.

It remains to be seen if the Greek outfit can get a deal done but for the player’s sake, it would be very beneficial to his career.