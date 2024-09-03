Ian Wright urges Unai Emery to start player for next game

Aston Villa won their second match of the season after beating Leicester City 2-1.

Unai Emery’s team have won two of their three matches this season, with their other win coming against West Ham United in the opening match of the season.

Ollie Watkins is yet to find the back of the net after missing pre-season following an extended break after Euro 2024.

He helped the England team reach the Euro final and joined the Villa setup late, which clearly shows with his lack of match fitness.

During his poor form, Jhon Duran has managed to perform well for the west Midlands club.

Against Leicester City, Duran scored the winner and proved once again that he should be given more chances by Emery.

Football pundit Ian Wright has now made a case for Duran to start, while speaking on Premier League Productions.

“You have got to be thinking now, the impact he is having, he is a danger in the box, he should be looking to starting now,” said Wright.

“I think he is really putting pressure on Ollie Watkins to start now because that’s the finish (against Leicester) of a seasoned striker, the way he has taken that chance, it’s brilliant.”

Duran could have left the club this summer to join either Chelsea or West Ham United but both moves failed to materialise.

He is now ready to prove his talent once again this season by performing well for Villa, whenever he is given the opportunity.

Emery has a difficult decision to make now with Watkins not scoring and Duran impressing infront of goal.