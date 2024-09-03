TalkSPORT host Jeff Stelling has changed his mind about Newcastle finishing in the top four this season after identifying a major weakness against Tottenham on Sunday.

Eddie Howe’s side defeated the North London club 2-1 at St James’ Park to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign, which leaves the Magpies fifth in the Premier League standings.

The Tyneside club currently sit one place outside of the Champions League spots, positions Stelling predicted Newcastle to finish the season in, however, the former Sky Sports man has now changed his mind.

After watching Newcastle’s win over Spurs, the talkSPORT host believes that Howe does not have a strong enough bench to compete for a top four finish throughout the 2024/25 campaign, labelling the Tyneside club’s bench as “threadbare”.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Stelling said via TBR: “I’m just going to say one thing and Newcastle fans don’t get on my back about it, because I had you finishing top four.

“Having seen yesterday [against Tottenham], actually having looked at your bench yesterday, I don’t think you can finish top four.

“Because the lack of activity, not just during this transfer window, but the previous transfer window as well, means that squad is pretty much threadbare.

“So I might just have to change my mind about Newcastle finishing in the top four. But a great, great win.”

Howe would have been happy to have reached the end of the transfer window with all of his key players still at Newcastle but there is no doubt the English coach would have wanted more options for the season.

It may be a blessing that the Tyneside outfit do not have European football to deal with during the campaign as it allows their players to remain fresh and gives their manager time to prepare for every Premier League clash.