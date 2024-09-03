Jose Mourinho plotting move for unwanted Chelsea star, Blues open to loan deal

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is plotting a move for unwanted Chelsea star Ben Chilwell as the left-back has no future at Stamford Bridge while Enzo Maresca is in charge of the West London outfit.

The defender has been told by the new Blues boss that he is not part of his plans for the 2024/25 campaign with the Italian coach stating in public last month that it would be best if the Englishman found a new club.

Chilwell failed to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge during the latest transfer window and currently faces four months on the sidelines until the market opens again in January.

However, with the transfer window not closing in Turkey until September 18, Fenerbahce could provide the Englishman with a way out. According to TeamTalk, Mourinho is keen to sign Chilwell in the coming days and the Turkish giants have a good chance of landing the 27-year-old.

According to The Telegraph’s Matt Law, Chelsea are open to letting the left-back go to Turkey on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

This would be a great move for all involved and it would at the very least, get some of Chilwell’s massive salary off of the Blues’ books.

Is Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell heading to Turkey?

Chilwell has a contract at Chelsea until 2027 and collects a massive £200k-a-week at the London club, which is a lot to be paying out for a player sitting on the sidelines over the coming months. The 27-year-old is the second-highest earner at the Premier League giants with only captain Reece James ahead of his fellow full-back.

Fenerbahce will not be able to match this, therefore, the English giants will have to compromise and pay a percentage of the defender’s salary.

This is the biggest factor in stopping Chilwell from moving to Turkey for the 2024/25 campaign, but it is a transfer that needs to happen from the player’s point of view as it would be a disaster for the left-back of the 27-year-old’s quality not to be playing for several months.