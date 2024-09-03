“Absolutely awful” – Journalist claims what Man United boss Erik ten Hag is doing wrong

Manchester United suffered yet another embarrassing defeat in the Erik ten Hag era.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, in a convincing performance from the visitors.

Liverpool have been revived after the arrival of new manager Arne Slot, meanwhile Man United are still looking to find their identity in Erik ten Hag’s third season at the club.

The result was not surprising because Liverpool won but it was an eye opener looking at the level of the performance of Slot’s team compared to the performance of Man United.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah inspired the Reds to a famous win with Casemiro showing why Jamie Carragher said “leave football before football leaves you” to the Brazilian midfielder.

Journalist Andy Mitten has claimed that he received a message from someone who said that it is ten Hag’s fault the way he setup the team and described the setup as ‘criminal.

Speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, Mitten said:

“I got a message yesterday from someone who does this professionally. I get quite a few people who aren’t allowed to talk publicly, but they’re up there at a high level – I’ll just read you some of the stuff.

“So this is someone who does it for a job, who on the quiet I think has got a soft spot for Manchester United. ‘Andy, what we do in our build-up is criminal. This is on [Erik] Ten Hag. The game plan is absolutely awful and we’re not changing it.

“‘This is such a naive performance, more than I’ve ever seen. Liverpool are clear in the 3-2-2 build-up. They know exactly what they are doing, Manchester United are not even trying to adapt’.

“So I listen to people like this because they know a lot more than I do, because they’re doing it at a professional level.”

Despite winning the FA Cup and the League Cup during his time at Man United, ten Hag has failed to improve the over all level of the team.

Erik ten Hag has to repay the faith shown by Man United

Their form in the Premier League and the Champions League has been disastrous and the Dutch manager has failed to change that after receiving financial backing by the club and getting support from the board and the owners.

This summer, when it looked like the Man United manager will be sacked by the club, he got a new contract offer to extend his stay at the club.

But with two defeats in three games this season, one coming against Brighton and the other against Liverpool, his future could still get into danger if he fails to turnaround the poor form of the club.