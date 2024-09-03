Kalvin Phillips told Leeds man to move away from Elland Road

Former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips reportedly played a key role in Crysencio Summerville’s decision to quit the Whites in the summer.

The Dutch winger joined West Ham United in a deal worth £25 million. The talented wide-attacker was one of 10 first-team signings the Hammers made throughout a busy summer window.

And according to The Athletic, the Hammers’ new number seven was convinced to make the move after speaking to Phillips.

The Manchester City midfielder, now on loan with Ipswich Town, spent the second half of last season with West Ham, and although he endured a tough spell, spoke highly of the club and the staff behind the scenes.

“Former Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who struggled during his six-month spell at West Ham, also encouraged Summerville to join when he sought his opinion,” The Athletic said.

“Phillips praised staff behind the scenes, the player care team and how likeable the squad is. He stressed Summerville would have no issues settling in.”

During his 12 years at Leeds United, Phillips, who was promoted to the Whites first-team in 2015, featured in 234 games in all competitions where he chipped in with 14 goals and 13 assists.