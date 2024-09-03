Kevin De Bruyne opens up on uncertain Man City future amid Saudi Arabia interest

The future of Kevin De Bruyne at Man City remains uncertain as the Belgian superstar’s current deal at the Etihad expires in 2025 and that is a situation Saudi Arabia are hoping to take advantage of.

Talks are yet to take place over a new contract for the Belgium international and with the midfielder’s future at the Premier League champions up in the air, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad became interested in the City superstar this summer.

It was even reported that De Bruyne agreed personal terms with the Saudi outfit but with the transfer window closing last week, the midfielder remained at the Etihad Stadium.

The 33-year-old has now addressed this topic and has stated that he didn’t speak with any club during the summer despite the links to the Saudi Pro League.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone. There’s been a lot of noise and news,” the Belgian said via Fabrizio Romano.“I said in the summer I expected a quiet summer and that’s what happened.

“I’ve been on holiday, came back, started training. That’s it. Nothing else.”

Kevin De Bruyne opens up on Man City future

De Bruyne has spent the last nine years at Man City and has established himself as a club legend throughout that time, winning everything with the Manchester club.

The midfielder turns 34 next summer and that will be taken into consideration when it comes to the Premier League champions deciding on his future.

De Bruyne has admitted that he is sure talks over a new contract will take place later in the season but for now, the Belgian star wants to enjoy his football.

“Once the season goes on, I’m sure there will be talks,” the Man City star said via Fabrizio Romano. “I just want to feel good, play good football and this will come in the upcoming months.”

The situation regarding De Bruyne’s future will be a hard one for Man City to deal with given his status at the Manchester club as the 33-year-old will have to take a big pay cut to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

The current campaign should be the midfielder’s last with City as 2025 seems like the perfect time for the duo to end their incredible story together.