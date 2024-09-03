Mo Salah recently hinted this season could be his last at Liverpool.

The Egyptian forward has once again started the season in scintillating form. Tormenting rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend by assisting Luis Diaz twice before scoring his side’s third himself, Salah, despite being well into his thirties, appears to be showing no signs of slowing day.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season though and used his post-match interview on Sunday to remind Liverpool he has the power to walk away for free next year.

“I was coming to the game, I was saying, ‘look, it could be the last time’,” the forward told Sky Sports.

“Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, ‘OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season’.

“I feel I am free to play football – we will see what happens next year.”

Mo Salah contract: Liverpool set to open talks with Egyptian

And while the former Roma and Chelsea winger remains heavily linked with a high-profile and lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, according to Football Insider, Liverpool do not plan on letting him go easily.

The Reds are expected to open contract talk with their star number 11 “within weeks” and have hopes of ending all speculation the 32-year-old could be leaving Anfield any time soon.

Even though he is Liverpool’s second oldest player behind Virgil Van Dijk (33), Salah’s current deal sees him the side’s highest earner on a whopping £350,000-per week (Spotrac).