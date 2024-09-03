Liverpool have dominated Troy Deeney’s BBC Premier League Team of the Week column with six entries, including manager Arne Slot.

The Reds thrashed arch-rivals Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford, profiting greatly from some horrendous mistakes by Erik ten Hag’s men.

Mohamed Salah continued his fine start to the season — and record at Old Trafford — with two assists and a goal, setting up Luis Diaz for a brace.

“He got a goal and two assists. His second assist was a great pass inside. He caused Manchester United problems all day. It was a lovely finish for his goal to top off what has been a fantastic season so far,” Deeney wrote of Salah.

On Diaz, he added: “The two Liverpool wingers tormented Manchester United. Diaz got two goals and was excellent.”

Of course, such a performance wasn’t just about two men. Liverpool had another three players in Deeney’s team of the week: Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

On Alisson: “He was the only goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet. Liverpool were all over Manchester United from start to finish.”

On Van Dijk: “He got a clean sheet and was a monster once again. He was a colossal force at the back. He oozes quality and Liverpool need to tie him down on a new contract.”

On Robertson: “He had a really good game in a dominant Liverpool performance.”

‘Monster’ Slot praised after Liverpool Old Trafford win

Finally, Deeney — who took over BBC’s Team of the Week column from Garth Crooks this season — named Arne Slot has his manager of the weekend, after the Dutchman maintained his 100% start to life as Liverpool boss.

Former Watford striker Deeney wrote: “He has been a monster. He handled the game really well and Liverpool dominated Manchester United from start to finish I thought.”

Slot’s perfect start sees Liverpool head into the international break level on points with reigning champions Manchester City.

Up next for the Reds is a clash with Nottingham Forest at Anfield.