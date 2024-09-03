Malo Gusto has been forced to withdraw from international duty through injury.

The Chelsea full-back started in the Blues’ 1-1 Premier League draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday but was substituted after 74 minutes.

Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed after the game that the 21-year-old had suffered a muscle injury.

“With Malo, we will see now what happens. It looks like a muscle problem, so we will see,” the Italian told reporters, as quoted by the Standard.

Malo Gusto injury: Chelsea defender withdraws from international duty with France

And confirming the defender’s latest injury setback, The French Football Federation (FFF) has announced the Chelsea defender is one of three players to withdraw from the country’s Under-21 squad set to play two European Championship qualifiers against Slovenia and Bosnia.

The full-back’s injury relates to an issue with his thigh but the extent of the problem remains unknown.

Chelsea’s first fixture back after the international break is an away tie against Bournemouth on the 14th of September.

Fellow right-back and club captain Reece James is also out injured after suffering another hamstring injury against Real Madrid during the Blues’ pre-season tour.