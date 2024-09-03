Man City vs Inter Milan tickets: Easiest way to buy Champions League tickets for league phase glamour clash

Manchester City and Inter Milan will begin their 2024-25 UEFA Champions League campaigns by clashing at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday September 18.

The draw for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League was made on August 29 and it served up some very juicy fixtures, including the one between Man City and Inter Milan.

City famously beat Inter 1-0 in the 2023 UCL final to completed a historic treble.

Therefore, Inter will be out for revenge when they travel to the Etihad Stadium.

Tickets for Man City vs Inter Milan are now on sale via livefootballtickets.com, so what are you waiting for?

How to buy Man City tickets for Champions League games

Manchester City are one of the favourites to win the competition these days so the demand for the tickets is always high.

The tickets for all the Man City matches can be purchased on the club’s official ticketing page.

However, due to the high demand, the tickets can sell out quickly or be restricted to members. Man City membership costs £25 per season which can help you get tickets easily but that is not always a guarantee.

But you can also buy tickets incredibly easily via livefootballtickets.com – a trusted source with a five-star rating on Trustpilot.

Tickets bought from livefootballtickets come with a 150% money back guarantee too.

New Champions League format

Expansion to 36 Teams: Instead of the usual 32 teams, 36 clubs will participate in the group phase.

Single League Phase: All teams will compete in a single league format rather than being divided into groups. This means each team will play eight matches against different opponents.

Fixture Distribution: Each team will face two opponents from each of the four seeding pots. This ensures a variety of matchups and high-profile games from the start of the competition.

Home and Away Matches: Teams will play four home matches and four away matches.

Qualification for Knockout Rounds –

The top eight teams in the league phase will advance directly to the knockout stages.

Teams Ranked 9th to 24th will enter a two-legged knockout phase play-off to secure their place in the next round.

The new format is designed to increase the number of high profile matches and more inclusion of newer teams in the competition.

Manchester City won the Champions League title in the 2022/23 season, in what was a historic season for the club.

Pep Guardiola’s team managed to win a treble and by doing that, they became only the second English team after rivals Manchester United to win the Champions League, Premier League and the FA Cup in the same season.

The victory came at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, where City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the final.

The only goal of the match was scored by Rodri, whose precise finish in the 68th minute secured the win and ended a long pursuit of the prestigious trophy.

This unprecedented achievement highlighted the team’s dominance in English football and their growing influence on the European stage.

Man City had reached the Champions League final once before, when they lost against Chelsea back in 2021.

The Sky Blues have reached the Champions League semifinal on three occasions. Back in 2015/16 season, they were beaten by eventual winners Real Madrid in the semis.

In the 2020/21 season, they managed to beat Paris Saint-Germain to reach the final, where they played Chelsea.

In the 2022/23 season, they beat Real Madrid easily in the semifinal, 5-1 on aggregate, to book their place in the final.

How many times have Man City won the Champions League?

Big European nights at the Etihad Stadium

Man City’s Etihad Stadium is the place to be on European nights. The atmosphere created by the fans, who always feel that their team are going to win, is a sight to behold.

The stadium has a capacity of 53,400, filled completely with the fans to witness some of the best players in the world.

They have experienced some of the best European matches at this stadium.

From the classic 4-3 win against Bayern Munich in 2013, inspired by Sergio Aguero to the 5-3 win against Monaco of Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao, City have always managed to put on a show for their fans when they play at home.

However, the best Champions League match that the Man City faithful have experienced at home is the semifinal of the 2022/23 season against Real Madrid.

Man City won the match 4-0, completely outclassing their opponents with their attacking skill and their tactical superiority. Not many teams have been able to do that to Real Madrid.

Three Man City players to watch in the Champions League this season

Erling Haaland

Just like the water is wet and the sky is blue, Erling Haaland scores goals. He was born to score goals and in Man City, he has found the perfect team to showcase his talent to the best of his ability.

Whether it is the Champions League or the Premier League, Haaland knows where the back of the net is. Pep Guardiola’s team heavily rely on him to score the goals for them and he answers their call most of the times.

His record on the European stage is phenomenal, not only for the Sky Blues but also for his former clubs.

Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian midfielder makes Man City tick. He creates opportunities for his teammates with his passes, crosses and the runs he makes.

His ability to score from anywhere is something that has helped the Premier League club win crucial matches in the competition.

Now De Bruyne has the experience of winning the competition, he will once again be crucial for them if they want to win the prestigious trophy.

Rodri

There are two Man City sides, one with Rodri and one without Rodri, that is how important he is. He is their midfield commander who not only supports them in attack and but also while defending.

Rodri is one of the best readers of the game and his ability to control the tempo of the match with his passing is massively underrated.

After scoring the winner in the final back in 2023, he will be hoping to go all the way again with the Sky Blues this season.

