Manchester United are reportedly refusing to rule out a possible exit for Casemiro.

The Brazilian is the Red Devils’ highest earner on £350,000-per week (Spotrac) but his performances have come nowhere near justifying such a high salary.

The midfielder’s most recent poor showing came at Old Trafford against bitter rivals Liverpool. The South American was at fault for both of Luis Diaz’s first-half goals and was subsequently hauled off at the break.

The 32-year-old is set to lose his place in Erik Ten Hag’s starting lineup with new signing Manuel Ugarte ready to play after the international break.

Casemiro in line for shock Galatasaray transfer

And aware of his rapidly declining stock, Casemiro, according to TBR Football, is considering his options ahead of a possible loan move to Turkey.

Most European transfer windows have closed, but Turkey’s remains open until the 13th of September, and United, should the right deal present itself, would be prepared to offload their struggling number 18.

Fenerbahce could have been a destination had the club not recently captured former teammate Sofyan Amrabat, however, a move to their rivals Galatasaray is still possible for Casemiro.

The 24-times Turkish champions have just pulled off a masterstroke by signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen on loan, and replicating a similar deal for Casemiro could see Okan Buruk’s side complete two of the most unlikeliest transfers.

During his two years at Old Trafford, Casemiro, who has up to three years left on his contract, has scored 12 goals and chipped in with nine assists in 87 games in all competitions.