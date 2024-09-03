What happened in the Man United dressing room after Liverpool defeat

Manchester United were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

It was another brilliant performance from the Merseyside club against their bitter rivals.

Liverpool have made it a habit of winning against Man United and Mohamed Salah once again proved to be a nightmare for his favourite opposition.

A Luis Diaz brace and a goal from Salah ensured a thumping win for Arne Slot’s team at the home of their biggest rivals.

Among the Man United players, Casemiro was particularly at fault for two of the goals that Erik ten Hag’s team conceded.

The Brazilian midfielder lost the ball twice which helped Liverpool to build the attack and score the goals.

The former Real Madrid midfielder was taken off at halftime and replaced by academy graduate Toby Collyer.

However, according to The Sun, Bruno Fernandes and the Man United teammates have supported the under-fire defensive midfielder.

The Red Devils captain spoke out in the defense of the midfielder, who struggled against Liverpool on Sunday.

Fernandes claimed that it was not just Casemiro’s fault that Man United conceded the goals but the whole team should take responsibility of the embarrassing defeat.

Man United dressing room has backed midfielder Casemiro

The dressing room agreed with their captain and backed the Brazilian midfielder Casemiro to bounce back from his poor form.

They are all supporting Casemiro, who at one stage looked certain to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

After an impressive first season at the club, he has found it difficult to make a positive impact at the club.

Even at the end of last season, he made errors leading to goals, which suggested that his future lies away from the club.

Man United decided to keep him and show faith in their midfielder but so far this season, it has not worked out well for him.