Man United fans will love what new signing said about the “legendary” club

New Man United signing Manuel Ugarte has stated the wait to join the Premier League club was worth it as it is a “dream come true” to play for the “legendary” English club.

The Uruguayan was Erik ten Hag’s top target when it came to adding to his midfield options this summer and after weeks of trying to get the best deal, the Red Devils secured the 23-year-old’s signature last week as part of a transfer worth up to £50.5m with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ugarte left the Ligue 1 champions after just one season to pen a five-year contract at Old Trafford with the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

The midfielder could not be registered in time to play Liverpool last weekend but will hope to make his debut for the Manchester club after the international break as United travel to Southampton needing a win.

Speaking about the wait to join Man United, Ugarte has stated that it was worth it as it is a “dream come through” for him to play for the Premier League giants.

“This club, this stadium… legendary,” the new United man said via Fabrizio Romano. “We all know what a massive club United is, one of the best teams in the world.

“It’s a dream come true to join United. I’m really happy because it’s been a very long process!”.

Man United are in need of Manuel Ugarte’s services

Sunday’s match against Liverpool highlighted once again Man United’s need for a new number six as Casemiro put in a shocking display in the 3-0 defeat to the Merseyside club.

The Uruguayan will bring a bit of aggression to Ten Hag’s midfield and will be very useful off the ball. When Man United have possession, the Dutch coach needs to be careful how he uses the 23-year-old as he is not great at building out from the back. This job should be left for Kobbie Mainoo, which will leave Ugarte to do what he is best at.

The former PSG star will be a welcome addition for the Old Trafford faithful and they will have loved hearing the words from their new signing about how much he wanted to join their club.